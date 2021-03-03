13 local Walgreens begin offering vaccines

Thirteen Walgreens locations have been added to the Federal Pharmacy Partnership Program for COVID immunizations.

The appointment scheduler will open Wednesday, March 3, or Thursday, March 4, for patients to select appointment times beginning Friday, March 5.

Citizens should utilize the scheduler to make appointments for their first and second doses. To schedule an appointment visit, www.walgreens.com/findcare/vaccination/covid-19

n Mid-South Locations

• 6697 STAGE ROAD

BARTLETT

• 1863 UNION AVE.

MEMPHIS

• 4625 SUMMER AVE.

MEMPHIS

• 43 TABB DRIVE

MUNFORD

• 7994 US HIGHWAY 51 N

MILLINGTON

• 3670 RIVERDALE RD.

MEMPHIS

• 5080 STAGE RD.

MEMPHIS

• 3381 POPLAR AVE.

MEMPHIS

• 987 UNION AVE.

MEMPHIS

• 4154 ELVIS PRESLEY BLVD.

MEMPHIS

• 14860 HIGHWAY 194

OAKLAND

• 8097 HIGHWAY 70

ARLINGTON

• 9085 HIGHWAY 64

ARLINGTON