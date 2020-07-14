You should never try to put your home up for sale too quickly. Most homes aren’t ready to be put on the market as-is, so there’s a good chance you’ll need to complete some tasks around the property before your home is ready for buyers to see. This checklist will break down 14 important things to do before your home is on the market. By taking these steps before bringing buyers to the property, you can increase your chances of a quick and successful sale.

Exterior

Pressure-wash the exterior of the house as well as the driveway and walkway.

Repaint the exterior, including doors.

Clean out the gutters and downspouts.

Fix any damage outside of the house, such as loose fencing, leaky roofs, or cracks in the driveway.

Start and maintain a colorful garden, preferably one that’s low-maintenance and not too daunting for potential buyers. Even if it’s small, it can still be valuable.

Cut the grass and maintain a clean, healthy lawn.

Interior

Stage your home with the help of professional.

If you still live in the house during the staging process, arrange a place off the premises to store personal belongings, especially highly valuable items.

Dust, sweep, and clean any stains around the house. Prioritize the kitchen and bathrooms in particular.

Remove any clutter in rooms or hallways, and make sure they remain decluttered until the property sells.

Repaint the interior, preferably with neutral tones such as beige, gray, or white.

Fix any damage to the walls, doors, or other areas inside of the house.

Replace or fix any broken appliances (light switches, light bulbs, doorbells, doorknobs, ceiling fans, faucets, blinds, shower heads, toilets, drains, etc.).

Get candles to enhance the smell inside your home. This is especially helpful if you smoke, have pets, or have anything else that would create strong odors.

Always remember these 14 important things to do before your home is on the market. If you don’t take all these tasks into consideration when prepping your sale, you might hit some bumps along the way due to disinterested buyers. However, by ensuring your property is in tip-top shape, you have a better chance of wowing potential buyers when they stop by.