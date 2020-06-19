The 2020 Mr. and Miss Briarcrest are Carrington Kelsey and Addison Toy.



• Carrington Kelsey is a two-sport athlete playing football and lacrosse.

He was a three-year starter on the football team and a team captain his Junior and Senior years.

He was named to the All-Metro Football Team and as an AutoZone Liberty Bowl All-Star in 2019, as well as an All-Region Football Defensive Back/Athlete in 10th, 11th and 12th grades.

A starter on the BCS Lacrosse State Championship Team his junior year, Carrington served as captain of the team his senior year.

Not only is Carrington an excellent athlete, he leads as the Student Body President and is a member of National Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and is an AP Scholar.

Carrington serves the community through Memphis Joy Prom and the Las Americas Volunteer program.

He will be attending Georgia Tech where he will study mechanical engineering and play lacrosse.

• Having served as her class secretary the last three years, Addison Toy served as this year’s Student Council Secretary.

She is a four-year starter on the varsity lacrosse team and served as a Captain her Senior year.

In addition to her athletics and leadership, Addison is a member of National Honor Society, National Spanish Honor Society, National Science Honor Society, and Mu Alpha Theta.

She is also the co-founder and President of the Briarcrest LeBonheur Club.

Addison was honored as the 2019 Football Homecoming Queen and is a recipient of the Memphis Business Journal 2020 Girls Mean Business Award.

She will be attending Samford University in the fall.