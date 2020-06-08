3 Home Improvement Projects to Take On This Summer

Summer brings warm weather and long, sunny days, making it the perfect time to get some extra work done around the house. If you’ve been putting off your home improvement to-do list for a while, now’s your chance to cross off a few projects. Whether you want to add to your home’s market value or simply try something new with your design, you won’t regret putting in the hours and accomplishing something great with your home. Don’t know where to start? Consider any of these great home improvement projects to take on this summer.

Transform the Landscape

Between reading on the back porch or grilling on the patio, you’re probably going to spend a lot of time in your yard this summer. Why not put in some landscaping work? This can be as simple as keeping up with the garden; putting out new, colorful flowers; or trimming the hedges. There’s no reason to stop there, though. Install a rock pathway through the garden, plant a tree to add some nice shade to your yard, or create a relaxing outdoor space with patio furniture or a water feature.

Spruce Up the Windows

From curb appeal to temperature control, the right windows can make a major impact on your home. An upgrade can make your home look newer and more put-together. If you don’t want to completely replace the windows, consider switching up your window treatments. The right blinds, curtains, and shutters can keep out the heat and improve your home’s temperature control, helping you minimize those energy bills this summer.

Get Eco-Friendly

Speaking of energy bills, when was the last time you checked your home’s carbon footprint? There are plenty of environmentally friendly home improvement projects you could take on this summer. Do some interior work by incorporating eco-friendly designs into your home. If you’re thinking about renovating a room, opt for repurposed or sustainably sourced materials. If you’re just switching out furniture or experimenting with décor, look for environmentally friendly options such as secondhand or antique pieces. You’ll not only reduce your carbon footprint, but also get the chance to experiment with new, creative styles for your home.