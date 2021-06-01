3 RV Upgrades for a More Comfortable Trip

The more time you spend in your RV, the more likely you are to find room for improvement. RVs are a great way to travel in style and comfort, but even the most luxurious vehicles have their shortcomings. From tight spaces to a less-than-cozy bed, many experienced RVers have a running list of improvements and replacements they want to make in their RVs. Luckily, there are many clever and useful changes you can easily make. Check out these RV upgrades for a more comfortable trip every time you hit the road.

Install an RV Awning

Some of the best memories you’ll make on an RV trip happen while lounging around at your campsite. Relaxing by the fire, gazing up at the stars, or curling up with a good book are all great ways to spend your free time during your trip. You can make these experiences even better by upgrading your RV’s outdoor space with an awning. An RV awning protects you from the glaring sun or drizzling rain. With an awning, you no longer have to stay cooped up inside your RV in poor weather. An awning extends your living space, allowing you to stretch out and optimize your campsite.

Use an RV Water Softener

Running water is one of the best amenities an RV has to offer, but is your water system truly at its best? When thinking of RV upgrades for a more comfortable trip, many people turn to new showerheads or other water pressure improvements. While these features are invaluable, you should also consider installing an RV water softener. A water softener offers many advantages and is better for your RV’s water system than hard water.

Invest in a Good Mattress

No matter where you travel or what you do on your trip, a poor mattress will put a damper on your vacation. Even the fanciest RVs leave something to be desired when it comes to built-in mattresses. Save your back and make every night more luxurious by upgrading to a better mattress. Keep in mind that RV mattresses differ from regular mattress sizes. Make sure you find an option that fits your space. While you’re upgrading, invest in high-quality bedding to completely transform your sleeping space.