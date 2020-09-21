4 Incredibly Useful Tips for Stay-at-Home Dads

Did you recently find out you’d be holding down your household full-time? Of course, it’s going to be amazing having so much time with your kids—but the stay-at-home parent life can be, well, a lot. Not to mention, we’re still in the middle of a pandemic, so families must juggle virtual learning as well. Below, we’re sharing a few useful tips for stay-at-home dads. With our suggestions, we hope you can set your kids up for success and feel more confident in parenting from home, especially during such a crucial time.

Be Present

Being a stay-at-home dad is awesome, and we’re sure you’ve heard from many parents that the years fly by. Because of this, focus on being present with your children and enjoying every little thing for what it is. If you struggle with being in the moment, try to set aside some time for mental breaks. That way, you can come back to all the fun in a refreshed state of mind.

Constantly Communicate

While communication in any relationship is obviously important, many folks don’t converse with their significant other or spouse as often as they should. For instance, even if you think you don’t have to tell your partner what you’ll be feeding your kids for lunch, it doesn’t hurt to loop them in. Who knows, what if you accidentally give your kids food that your partner reserved for dinner? To avoid any predicaments, it’s always better to ask rather than assume—perhaps you can create a system where you can text or call your partner at work during their breaks.

Keep the Day-To-Day Exciting

Chances are, your young children probably don’t fully realize why they’re attending school at home. To them, it might seem like they’re suddenly spending hours on end at a computer in their room each day. Because of the monotony, they’ll likely get antsy and frustrated. Take some time before or after class to develop your kids’ gross motor skills. In other words, give them space to just be kids.

Reach Out for Support

You may try to take everything on to be Super Dad—but the truth is, you’re already super, and you don’t have to tackle the day-to-day alone. Need some inspiration for activities your kids to enjoy independently? Collaborate with other parents in your area. There are also numerous dad groups online that you can join. Can’t seem to get everything done? Seek help from your own parents. At the same time, if your kids are old enough for smaller responsibilities, don’t be afraid to delegate.

While there are plenty of other useful tips for stay-at-home dads out there, we hope that this list can inspire you to put your best foot forward.