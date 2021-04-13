4 Skills Successful Dog Groomers Must Have

The process of grooming a dog isn’t always as simple as snipping away at fur. In fact, there are several other facets to the job—ones that, more often than not, go overlooked until they’re needed most. So, if you’re looking to become a grooming professional yourself, it’s essential that you have all the necessary skills to cater to your clients’ needs. These are some skills successful dog groomers must have and the roles they play when it comes to daily responsibilities.

Dog Handling Skills and Knowledge

First and foremost, professional dog groomers need to be able to keep control of pets while they’re on their table. This requires knowledge of how dogs are trained as well as experience with handling these animals. Having these skills will keep the pet as comfortable as possible and put them in the proper position to be bathed, brushed, and styled. These skills especially come in handy when working with dogs that are nervous or ill-behaved.

Hand-Eye Coordination

Hand-eye coordination is also a skill that successful dog groomers must have because it’s what allows them to safely and efficiently use their tools. Having all the background knowledge of the industry at your disposal doesn’t mean much if you can’t produce the sought-after results. As such, groomers must have experience working with the different types of pet grooming shears as well as know when each is the most useful. After all, they have varying duties depending on what look they’re trying to create.

Interpersonal Skills

It’s important for dog groomers to have good interpersonal skills as well. This is because they’ll often spend just as much time communicating with dog owners as they do with their dogs. Professionals must be able to clearly convey what they plan on doing during the grooming session and listen to exactly what the owner’s needs are. This way, they can decrease confusion and improve the quality of the results.

Patience

Arguably, one of the most vital skills for every groomer to have is patience. Not every cut will be completed within the hour. Depending on the size of the dog and the thickness of their coat, some appointments could require a few breaks. For this reason, it’s essential that these professionals are able to remain calm and tackle each job slowly to avoid making mistakes.