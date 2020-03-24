5 Great Ways to Upgrade Your Vacation Rental Property

Though you may not be getting the renters you expected for spring break, you can still make the most out of this time. In fact, this “off-season” mentality will give you just the focus you need to get your rental property in even better shape for guests in the future. If you want to ensure that guests come flocking when the time comes, take a look at the different ways to upgrade your vacation rental property. From making it an energy-efficient space to doing some landscaping work to improve your curb appeal, these projects will make a difference in your bookings!

Focus on Energy-Efficiency

There are tons of ways to introduce energy efficiency into your property. Make small changes, such as switching to a smart thermostat so that you can control the temperature (and not the nit-picky guests) or installing solar panels to create a green space. Increasingly, people are looking for places to stay that focus on sustainability and eco-friendliness—be that space for your guests.

Update Your Landscaping

Curb appeal is an important aspect of happy guest experience and a high return rate. If you want to make sure that the guests are impressed with your property, you should show them you care about appearances right from the get-go. While one shouldn’t judge a book by its cover, many guests judge a property by its first exterior photo. Add flowers, create a welcoming porch, and make sure it’s cleaned and organized.

Add in Some of the Top Amenities

Similarly, some guests will like your first exterior picture and then head right to the list of included amenities. If you only offer a TV and not even a Netflix or HULU subscription, then you’re probably not going to get many renters. People want to feel like they’re living in luxury when they stay in a vacation rental. See what reasonable amenities you can add to the property—the more you have, the higher you can bump up the rental price.

Give it a Good Deep Cleaning

With all that’s going on in the world, you’ll want to ensure that you’re providing guests with a clean place to stay. Especially before the first group of guests arrives after the pandemic winds down, you’ll want to give it a good deep cleaning. Guests will probably ask when you last cleaned and what you cleaned. Show them you’re prepared and give the whole home a good wash.

Introduce Small Aspects to Improve Guest Experience

There’s more to a positive vacation rental experience than the cleanliness and the curb appeal, however. In fact, there are a lot of little things that will stick in guests’ minds. For example, create a vacation rental welcome book. Make it specific to the season so they know that the book is current and relevant. Figure out what little gifts you can give to guests when they first stay. Little things like this will upgrade your vacation rental in a way you didn’t think was possible.