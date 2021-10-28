A New Day: Houston freshman quarterback Day pushes Mustangs past Arlington

The Houston High Mustangs exploded on offense Friday night to down Arlington 42-13 on the road.



Led by freshman quarterback Chandler Day’s 172 passing yards on 8-of-15 passes and three touchdowns, the Mustangs found the end zone early and often against the outmatched Tigers.



Running back Damon Sisa, who is a sophomore, had 48 yards on the ground on just three carries. He also added a touchdown.



Day’s favorite target on the night was senior receiver Will Stegall, who caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.



Arlington was led by senior quarterback Elvis Simpson, who threw for 102 yards on 15 attempts. He found the end zone once on a completion to senior receiver Spencer Pruett.



Now 5-4 on the season, the young Houston squad will play at White Station this Friday night. The Spartans are 3-6 this season.



Arlington is now 2-7 and preparing for a tough game against the unbeaten 9-0 Collierville Dragons.