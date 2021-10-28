A New Day: Houston freshman quarterback Day pushes Mustangs past Arlington

Houston quarterback Chandler Day tries to escape the tackle of Arlington's Jackson Powers. Photo by Kevin Lewter

The Houston High Mustangs exploded on offense Friday night to down Arlington 42-13 on the road.


Led by freshman quarterback Chandler Day’s 172 passing yards on 8-of-15 passes and three touchdowns, the Mustangs found the end zone early and often against the outmatched Tigers.


Running back Damon Sisa, who is a sophomore, had 48 yards on the ground on just three carries. He also added a touchdown.


Day’s favorite target on the night was senior receiver Will Stegall, who caught four passes for 71 yards and a touchdown.


Arlington was led by senior quarterback Elvis Simpson, who threw for 102 yards on 15 attempts. He found the end zone once on a completion to senior receiver Spencer Pruett.


Now 5-4 on the season, the young Houston squad will play at White Station this Friday night. The Spartans are 3-6 this season.


Arlington is now 2-7 and preparing for a tough game against the unbeaten 9-0 Collierville Dragons.

