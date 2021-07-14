A TOP TIER TEAM: City’s Fleet Services Dept. ranked 12th in North America

Germantown’s Fleet Services department has been ranked 12th in the 100 Best Fleets in America program.

This is the fifth year in a row that the City’s Fleet Services department has made the list. The program recognizes and rewards peak performing fleet operations in North America.

Under the direction of the General Services Division, the City of Germantown Fleet Services Department provides a complete fleet management program which includes maintenance and repairs to all city vehicles and various types of equipment, welding and fabrication, fuel and GPS management, specifications and research pertaining to the acquisition and disposal of vehicles and a 24/7 technician on call for after hour emergencies.

“We have a really good team in Fleet Services of committed and professionally certified mechanics,” said General Services Director Reynold Douglas. “They take pride in their work along with a commitment to providing Excellence Every day to all of our customers,” Douglas added.

Germantown’s Fleet Services technicians currently maintain 31 Automotive Service Excellence Certifications (ASE) and 22 Emergency Vehicle Technician (EVT) Certifications.

The department operates from one central garage location that provides support services to twelve departments within the city.

The 100 Best Fleets was founded by Tom C. Johnson in 2000, who founded the organization to shine a light on fleet managers for the services that they provide to their organization and taxpayers on a daily basis.

An annual contest was put in place to recognize the best-of-the-best fleet services operations in the country.

The 100 Best Fleet accreditation process is determined by 12 criteria that are universal drivers of change and excellence in any operation.

The criteria for excellence include accountability, use of technology and information, collaboration, creativity, celebration, evidence of high trust culture, performance recognition, doing it right the first time, quick efficient turnaround, competitive pricing, staff development and resource stewardship.

The city’s Fleet department is an ASE Blue Seal of Excellence Certified Shop.

In 2018, Fleet Services was also recognized by Government Fleet Magazine as one of the leading fleets for meeting the program’s standards of excellence.

“Our thought process is to ensure that the services we provide will help each department be successful in their operations,” said Fleet Services Manager Reginald Cash.