All Germantown campuses closed for remainder of week

Due to low temperatures, weather forecasts, current weather conditions, and potential for hazardous road conditions, all GMSD campuses will be CLOSED for the remainder of the week, Wednesday, February 17; Thursday, February 18; and Friday, February 19. Germantown Municipal School District will be utilizing virtual learning days for all grade levels, as the district has exhausted all of its inclement weather days for the 2020-2021 school year.

All in-person after-school activities have also been canceled for the remainder of the week.

For students grades 6-12, virtual learning will take place similarly to virtual learning days in the past. K-5 students will continue to use ‘snow day’ packets along with a mixture of asynchronous learning and synchronous digital learning. Please check your email for additional details from your school and classroom teachers regarding expectations.

IEP meetings will continue as planned. Related services (speech, language, occupational and physical therapies) have released a signup genius for those interested in synchronous learning. Asynchronous activities will be posted on the therapists’ Schoology pages.

Scheduled Wednesday meal pickup for virtual students has been suspended until next week.

If you have any questions, please reach out to your child’s classroom teacher.

The Germantown Municipal School District’s Inclement Weather Team will be carefully monitoring weather conditions and forecasts over the next few days to identify safety concerns for students and staff. The team will make every effort to inform the Germantown community of school closures and early dismissals with as much advance notice as possible. Hope everyone is staying safe, warm, and healthy.

• 2021 Weather Alerts

The Germantown Municipal School District’s Inclement Weather Team will be carefully monitoring weather conditions and forecasts over the next few weeks to identify safety concerns for students and staff. The team will make every effort to inform the Germantown community of school closures and early dismissals with as much advance notice as possible.

As a preventative measure, plant managers may arrive early to identify slippery areas and apply de-icer or close walkways as needed. In addition, our maintenance crews are prepared to address related issues. With the predicted lower temperatures, we recommend parents use their best judgment when it comes to students that normally walk/bike to school.

• MakeUp Days

The Germantown Municipal School District has 9 extra days built in the calendar, above and beyond what is required by the state. To date (February 10, 2021), the district has exhausted 7 of those days for COVID preparations at the beginning of the school year, one for professional development, and one for inclement weather on February 11, 2021. GMSD will be utilizing virtual learning days for all future, appropriate inclement weather events.

GMSD is required to exhaust ALL inclement weather days before exercising virtual learning days. If a snow day is declared, then it is a ‘snow day’ for students. Families will be notified when all inclement weather days are exhausted and a virtual day will be utilized. Virtual days may include the use of asynchronous paper/pencil packets and/or digital opportunities for elementary school students. In middle and high school, virtual days will resume as normal.

• Family Notification:

Social Media – Information will be updated regularly on our social media sites. You can view our social media feeds on this page.

GMSD’s Direct Notification – If the decision has been made to close or dismiss schools early for any reason, parents will receive a text, email, and/or phone call from our notification system, unless you have opted out of receiving certain notifications. Click here for information about updating or enabling your notifications.

District Website – School closings and dismissals will be posted on the main page of our district website.

GMSD also submits weather alerts to all local news stations.