Applewhite to transfer

Houston High School rising senior and standout Mustang basketball player Alden Applewhite announced over the weekend that he plans to transfer to AZ Compass Prep in Chandler, Ariz. next school year.

Applewhite, a four-star recruit, is a 6-foot-8-inch point forward who helped lead the Mustangs to a 26-4 season.

The COVID-19 pandemic cut Houston’s season short as the Mustangs were headed toward playing Oak Ridge in the 2020 TSSAA Boys Basketball State Championships.

The tournament was cancelled.

He is ranked 5th in the state at his position by MaxPreps.com.

Photo by Kevin Lewter