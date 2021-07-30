Assistant fire chief retires after 31 years

Monday afternoon, the Germantown Fire Department, City employees and guests celebrated the retirement of Assistant Fire Chief Jeff Beaman after 31 years of service.

Assistant Chief Beaman is not hanging up his turnout gear for good just yet, as he has been selected to be the Fire Chief of the Gallatin Fire Department. “The City of Germantown has been fortunate to have his services for 31 years and he will be terribly missed,” said Germantown Fire Chief John Selberg.

“The City of Gallatin is fortunate to have someone of Jeff’s caliber to take over the helm of their Fire Department,” added Chief Selberg.

Beaman’s departure is nothing short of bittersweet, as he has been a tremendous asset to the City of Germantown.

Assistant Chief Beaman has been a leader in EMS for many years and has been an advocate for improvements in emergency medical care across the state, including assisting other fire departments with EMS and ambulance service implementation.

He was instrumental in the implementation of the ambulance transport service for Germantown and plays a huge role in the high level of patient care provided by Germantown’s Firefighter/Paramedics and Advanced EMTs.

In 2018, he was appointed by the Governor to serve on the State of Tennessee Emergency Medical System (EMS) Board.

Beaman’s leadership has also been instrumental during the pandemic as he was the acting Fire Chief while Chief Selberg filled the role of Emergency Operations Manager.

Assistant Chief Beaman was also a critical component of the smooth and seamless operation that was the COVID-19 vaccination site at Germantown Baptist Church.

Not only that, he was a member of the Germantown Police Department’s SWAT Team and taught SWAT Medicine.

“Jeff Beaman has been an integral reason that the Germantown Fire Department has become one of the premiere Fire Departments in the region,” stated Chief John Selberg. “He embodies servant leadership and excellent customer service for the community,” added Selberg.