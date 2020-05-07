‘Back to business’ has begun

Mayors throughout Shelby County announced last week that Phase 1 of the county-wide ‘Back to Business’ plan was scheduled to begin on Monday.



Municipal Safer at Home orders were lifted at the same time.

However, residents are still being asked to continue the practice of social distancing and to wear a mask when in public spaces.



All CDC guidelines must still be followed to help ensure that this reopening effort is successful. Phase 1 of the plan also prohibits the gathering of purposeful groups of 10 or more.



On Monday, places of worship, gyms and fitness facilities, restaurants, bars, retail establishments, manufacturers, offices, call centers and non-contact sports facilities were allowed to reopen under strict occupancy requirements.



Healthcare facilities and dentistry offices were also allowed to resume non-emergency medical procedures at this time as well.



City staff worked closely with local businesses to prepare for the reopening. A complete list of requirements is available here. Businesses with questions are encouraged to email b2b@Germantown-TN.gov.



The Back to Business plan also includes rules to be followed by customers in order to protect workers and other customers.



“We want to thank our residents for working hard to get us to this point. But we also want to caution everyone there are triggers in the plan that could send us back to a previous phase if indicators and conditions worsen,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “The only way we continue to move forward is if we all act responsibly and follow CDC guidelines for keeping ourselves and our families safe.”



During Phase 1, the following Germantown facilities were allowed to reopen in a restricted manner.



The Germantown Community Library doors will remain closed to the public. However, the library will begin offering curbside pickup of library materials beginning Monday, May 4.



The library’s hours of operations will be Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Tuesdays and Thursday from 1 to 6 p.m.

Patrons must place a hold on items they would like to pick up by visiting germantown-library.org or calling 901.757.7323.



The library will notify patrons when their items are ready for pickup, and they will have three days to pick them up at the curbside queue. Each library card can have five holds.



The city’s park restrooms, tennis courts, Forgey Dog Park, the Johnson Road disc golf course, the Houston Levee Skate Park and the Bobby Lanier Farm Park Community Garden reopened to the public last weekend.



The Germantown Athletic Club reopened in a limited capacity beginning on Wednesday. Detailed information will be provided to Club members in the coming days.



The Germantown Performing Arts Center auditorium and lobby will remain closed to the public.



Germantown Municipal Court activities are currently scheduled to resume on June 3.



City Hall remains closed to the public, but service delivery is not impacted.

Compliance issues may be reported by calling non-emergency dispatch at 901.757.7338.



General questions about phase 1 reopening plans should be directed to 901.757.7200 or b2b@Germantown-TN.gov.