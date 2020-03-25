If you have a family member or friend who loves to go fishing, you may wonder what a good gift for them would be. You don’t want to give them a present that they won’t use, nor do you want to give them an item that they already have. You’re probably wondering, what would make for a fitting addition to their angling arsenal? To solve your predicament, we’ve gathered a few of the best gifts for the fisherman in your life.

Polarized Sunglasses

Nowadays, many people are aware of the serious damage that the sun can cause on the skin. What they might not realize, however, is the damage it can do to the eyes. While most of us can deal with squinting for a couple minutes as we walk from one indoor area to the next, an angler must look at the water for hours on end in the hopes of spotting fish. The reflected light on the water’s surface can make it hard to see and it can hurt the eyes over time because of the UV rays. A good pair of polarized sunglasses addresses these issues by blocking UV radiation and taking away the glare, which allows the wearer to see inside the water.

Tackle Backpack

Often, a fisherman will need a tackle box to carry all their supplies. It can hold fishing line, leaders and tippets, flies and hooks, pliers, knives, and more. But an average tackle box is somewhat unwieldy when coupled with all the other equipment that a fisherman may carry with them to their favorite spot. A fishing backpack, however, makes carrying everything easy. In addition to several layers of tackle trays, it will also have pockets for all kinds of fishing tools. What once required two full arms can now be condensed into one bag strapped to their back, upping the convenience of setting up and moving from one location to the next.

Waders

For the angler who prefers to get in the water, waders are a must. Waders keep any fisherman dry over many hours of standing in a river or stream and will also help them to stay warm as a result. The footwear that is either attached or worn with waders provide the traction needed to prevent slips and falls in the water as well. Get to know your friend or family member’s fishing preferences to choose the best waders for them. Factors to take into consideration include how deep they venture into the water and the temperatures of the environment they fish in.