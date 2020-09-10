Acne scars are some of the most persistent and discouraging blemishes an individual can have on their face. Taking the form of dark spots or even harsh divots, these marks are signs of deep skin damage that can be very difficult to repair with topical products alone. For this reason, it’s common for sufferers to seek other options from their dermatologist, hoping to stop the scaring at its source. These are some of the best professional treatments for acne scars to bring up with your doctor during your next visit.

Soft Tissue Fillers

Soft tissue fillers are one of the most direct ways to increase the amount of collagen a person has in their skin. This substance is primarily responsible for keeping our skin wrinkle-free and youthful as we age. As such, if you want to tighten your skin and reduce the appearance of scars, this is certainly something to consider. The procedure works by injecting collagen under the skin near the afflicted areas, temporarily smoothing out the surface. But these effects can be just that—temporary. You’ll need to repeat the process every so often for continual healing.

Microneedling

Microneedling, or collagen-induction therapy, is also an effective professional treatment for acne scars. By rolling a needle-studded device slowly over your skin, the dermatologist systematically pricks your flesh to trigger an injury-like response. This prompts your skin to begin healing itself—shedding the damaged outer layers and replacing them with newer, smoother cells. With a bit of time and repeated treatments, the skin will slowly return to its former consistency and make your scars naturally fade. There are several other benefits of microneedling to be aware of, as well, such as its ability to shrink your pores and reduce signs of premature aging.

Chemical Peels

Chemical peels work very similarly to microneedling, except that, rather than using a studded device on your skin, your skincare expert will apply a highly concentrated acid. This acid will eat away at the top layer of your skin and cause your face to peel—just like having a sunburn. Once the old layer has peeled away, it will reveal the lesser-effected layer underneath. Over the course of a few treatments, this process can promote better healing and remove the hyperpigmented cells in those scarred areas.