Rattling, clinking, rumbling, and other noises that you hear in your semi can become annoying over time. Additionally, the noise from outside of your vehicle isn’t always the most pleasant sound. Especially during long hauls, you’ll want your semi to be as quiet as possible. When you drive your semitruck, your ride should be smooth, comfortable, and quiet. If your semi makes a lot of noise, check out some of the best tips to make your semitruck quieter.

Inspect Your Engine

Sometimes, engine problems can cause your semi to run loudly and roughly. Since driving with a damaged engine is dangerous, you should fix any issues as soon as possible. For example, if you own a Mack truck and notice the engine is acting up, you may need to gather some information on Mack performance parts to fix the engine issues or take the truck to a mechanic. After fixing any engine issues, your ride will be a lot quieter and smoother.

Upgrade Your Suspension

A poor suspension makes your ride bumpy and noisy. On the other hand, a quality suspension can make your ride smoother, thus eliminating noise from rattling and jostling. If you notice your ride is bumpier than usual, inspect your suspension. You might need to replace a shock absorber or mend a broken spring. A functioning suspension will make your trips smoother and more peaceful.

Apply Soundproofing Barriers

One of the most popular ways to reduce cabin noise in semis is to apply soundproofing materials. If you want your trips to be quiet and peaceful, then you will need to apply high-mass sound barriers. These soundproofing materials, which are often composed of closed-cell foam and vinyl, will help prevent sound from entering the truck’s cabin. Many truckers swear by high-mass sound barriers, so they are something you should try in your semi.

Choose Quiet Tires

There are certain semitruck tires that manufacturers design to be quiet. Manufacturers make these tires with soft rubber, and they generally make them narrow. There are all kinds of brands that sell quiet tires, so you’ll have plenty of options for your vehicle. The next time you need to replace your wheels, opt for quiet tires to make your ride peaceful and enjoyable.

Turn On a Noise Machine

Sometimes, drowning out noise can be difficult when you are trying to sleep in your truck’s cabin. Truck drivers need to get plenty of sleep so that they can stay alert and focused while driving on the road. If you stop at noisy rest areas and truck stops regularly, then consider using a noise machine at night or whenever you sleep. This machine will help eliminate annoying sounds when you want to get some rest.

After using some of the best tips to make your semitruck quieter, you can now enjoy driving your semi in peaceful silence. So the next time you notice a rattling, rumbling, or other noise in your vehicle, use these tips to ensure your ride remains silent and peaceful.