Kitchens and bathrooms tend to see the most attention in a home, especially when it comes to remodels and renovations. However, any part of the home can be fixed up. Attics, basements, and even bedrooms have alternative uses with the right renovations. In fact, here are some of the best ways to spruce up your bedroom that are both cheap and easy.

Add Some Art

Art pieces can make great accompaniments to any boring bedroom. Adorn your walls with homemade or professional art pieces to add color and variety. Art can easily complement any room, especially a bedroom. Consider a painting, poster, quilt, or photograph collection and place it over your headboard, nightstand, or on barren walls. Given their natural visual appeal, these pieces bring life and rejuvenation to a boring living space.

Upgrade Your Lighting

Similarly, you can upgrade your lighting for a new room aesthetic. Regular lightbulbs create a basic atmosphere. Replace regular bulbs with multicolored ones for an added visual effect. Alternatively, encase these bulbs in a new light fixture. Swap out your dull preexisting fixtures with bolder ones. Sconces, pendant lights, chandeliers, holiday lights, and Edison bulbs are great options to hang around your room.

Use Fabric

Lastly, a great way to spruce up your bedroom is through the use of fabric. There are many ways you can decorate your bedroom using fabric. For starters, restyle pillows or pillowcases. You can make your own lumbar or bolster pillows using a DIY fabric guide. Otherwise, decorate your nightstand. Fabrics can fit over drawers, handles, doors, and nightstands in various shapes and patterns. Not only does this add eye-popping color and visuals, but it also adds a thin layer of protection over your furniture. With that in mind, the best fabric to use is stretch fabric as this can mold to awkward shapes the easiest.