Briarcrest Golf



The Saints traveled a little over an hour to take on 10 teams from the Jackson area at Humboldt CC.

The greens were small with numerous slopes that made putting difficult. Led by sophomore Cole Koslo’s 78 and freshman Phillip Johns (85), the Saints finished sixth.

The Saints also competed in the Fellowship of Christian Athletes event the same day and played a rain-shortened 9 hole event.

Peyton Moore led the team with a 44, followed by Zack Makris 48, Andrew Billions 49.

Riley Norman and Aidan McCrady shot 50.