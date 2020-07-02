Briarcrest’s Kelsey honored by National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame

Briarcrest Christian School football player Carrington Kelsey has been selected by the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame as a member of the 2020 NFF Team of Distinction.

Kelsey and 81 other high school student athletes were selected for this national recognition from a pool of 3,500 scholar-athletes nationwide.

Kelsey was among the local senior football athletes recently honored as Scholar-Athletes by the Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation and College Hall of Fame.

Kelsey played defensive back for Briarcrest.

Among his academic and football achievements, Kelsey had a 5.36 GPA, served as Student body president, was an AP Scholar and National Honor Society member.

He was a two-year team captain for the Saints, was a three-time all-region selection and played in the AutoZone Liberty Bowl High School All-Star Game.

As part of its mission to promote the scholar-athlete ideal, the Team of Distinction initiative allows the NFF to honor the top high school scholar-athletes from around the country as the best and the brightest at the local level while highlighting the work of the NFF Chapter Network.

“The Memphis Chapter of the National Football Foundation & College Hall of Fame congratulates Carrington on this outstanding national honor,” said John Barzizza, executive director of the Memphis Chapter. “Carrington epitomizes what a true scholar-athlete is all about. We’re proud he’s representing Memphis, Briarcrest and the Memphis Chapter by receiving this national award.”



“This initiative allows us to shine a national spotlight on some of the most deserving high school student-athletes honored at the local level by our expansive Chapter Network,” said NFF Chairman Archie Manning. “This honor is one of the most prestigious national awards that a high school player can receive, and it really brings into focus the phenomenal work that our chapters do in identifying the most outstanding young leaders in their communities.”

Kelsey and the other members of the NFF Team of Distinction all played their final high school football season during the 2019-20 school year.

As part of the award, all of the honorees will be part of a permanent digital display at the Chick-fil-A College Football Hall of Fame in Atlanta.