Some car parts can last for years and years without a problem. Still, there are plenty of car parts you will probably need to replace eventually, though. We explore which car parts will likely require a replacement and how often you should replace them in this article. We also discuss some signs that indicate that they’re not functioning properly. This information will educate all drivers who want to make sure they’re keeping their cars safe.

Alternator

An alternator keeps a car’s battery charged by sending power to the electrical system. Typically, an alternator will fail after you’ve driven a vehicle for five or six years. Sometimes, when drivers think they have a failed alternator, they actually misdiagnose the problem. Thus, you should have a mechanic test your alternator before replacing it.

Brake Pads

Brake pads are on this list of car parts you will probably need to replace because they become slightly more worn every time you use them. You will likely need new ones every three to five years. If you have a heavy vehicle or drive in city traffic, you will need to replace them more often. When you hear a screeching sound while braking, that is when you know the pads need replacements.

Windshield

If your windshield becomes damaged, you should change it as soon as possible. You may mistake even a small chip on your windshield as another car or obstacle as you drive down the highway. This could lead to a serious crash. Look for the signs that your windshield needs replacing and act fast if you see a problem.

Lights

Your car needs lights to signal a turn or illuminate a dark road. They’re absolutely vital to your safety. But most cars use standard bulbs that burn out after 1,000 hours of operation. Consult your car’s manual to see how to remove burned-out lights from your vehicle so that you can put in new ones as needed.