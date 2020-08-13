Census takers begin door-to-door visits

With the 2020 Census well underway, Germantown residents have done well so far in responding.

Germantown currently has an 81.2 percent self-response rate. That still leaves almost 20 percent of Germantown households that have not yet responded to the 2020 Census.

Beginning on Aug. 11, the U.S. Census Bureau began sending census takers to visit homes that have not yet responded to the census.

If you would like to avoid having a census taker visit your home, there is still an opportunity to self-respond to the census online at 2020census.gov or by phone at 844.330.2020.

In addition, you can also still mail back the completed paper questionnaire if you received one.

If a census taker comes to your door, the person will be wearing a mask and will stay at least six feet away from your door after knocking or ringing the bell.

They will present a government-issued photo I.D. so you can verify that they are a census worker. You are welcome to ask them for a second photo I.D. as well.

They will also be carrying a bag with the census logo and a data collection device such as a cell phone or tablet with the census bureau logo on it.

If you would like to further verify that the person is a census taker, you can call the Philadelphia Regional Census Center at 267.780.2600 and provide the name of the person visiting you.

The census taker will only ask for the name of the householder, whether they are renting or purchasing/own the home, a contact phone number, the last four digits of the householder’s social security number (never the full number), and the name, birthdate, race and relationship to the householder for each person living in the home.

They will also ask whether this is the person’s primary residence. This process should take approximately 5 to 10 minutes.

Everything you say to a census taker is confidential under federal law and cannot be shared with anyone, including any government agency. Census responses can never be used against you.