Charloff brings intimate Prince show to Bartlett

Marshall Charloff promises an intimate evening when he brings his one-man Prince tribute show called The Purple Piano to the Bartlett Performing Arts and Conference Center on Saturday, Jan. 22.

The show is based on Prince’s last tour in 2016 called “the Piano & a Microphone,” a solo tour that featured just Prince and his piano. The Bartlett show starts at 7:30 p.m.

Charloff, who recorded with Prince on the album “94 East” playing keyboards and bass guitar, says he isn’t trying to impersonate Prince, just use his own artistic talent and interpretations as he sings from the late star’s catalog.

“His place in history is cemented. It’s just an honor to be performing his music,” Charloff told The Bartlett Express.

“There are a lot of spiritual components to the show, a lot of messaging of love, God and unity,” he said.

Charloff’s credits include producing, writing and recording for The Commodores and Hall of Fame inductee Little Anthony (Little Anthony and the Imperials). The Atlanta Rhythm Section brought Charloff in to play keys in 2019.

The Purple Piano show includes the hits “Purple Rain,” “Raspberry Beret,” “Little Red Corvette,” “Kiss,” “1999,” “Let’s Go Crazy,” “Darling Nikki,” “Most Beautiful Girl,” and many others.The doors open at 6:30 p.m for the Jan. 22 show. Tickets are $35. Call 901-385-5588 for tickets or visit the BPACC Box Office from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Monday through Friday.