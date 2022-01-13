Check Presentation

• The FedEx Pilots’ Wives Association (FEPWA) recently presented checks totaling $64,000 to their two charities. Sandra Lewis from FedExFamilyHouse and Jill Crocker from Ronald McDonald House each accepted a check for $32,000 for their houses. The $64,000 was raised in 2021 with multiple fundraising events including a 5 days 5 ways virtual challenge, a 5K walk/run, a white elephant sale and a cake sale. FEPWA, as a non-profit, volunteers and raises money to support the families staying at the houses, while their children are receiving treatment at LeBonheur Children’s Hospital and St. Jude. FEPWA sponsors a family room and media room at FedEx Family House and a family room and pre-teen game room at the Ronald McDonald House, and provides opportunities for their members to volunteer weekly.