City aldermen, mayor in agreement that Germantown’s future is bright with new administrator

After listening to nearly 20 minutes of flattering and inspiring words from the city’s Board of Mayor and Aldermen Monday night, new City Administrator Jason Huisman, who was hired as an assistant to the position more than four years ago out of South Holland, Ill., had a few comments for the city leaders who unanimously named him to the position.

“I am humbled by your kind words,” said the new administrator, who was called “precise, dependable and impressive” by Germantown’s leaders on Monday.

Huisman, who is replacing outgoing City Administrator Patrick Lawton after more than 30 years on the job, praised Mayor Mike Palazzolo and the city’s leadership for his fast ascension to the position.

“Mayor,” he noted, “your work ethic is relentless and contagious. The speed of the leader – the speed of the pack. Thank you for setting the standard.”

Palazzolo had his own words for Huisman, who he said leads with “quiet and thoughtful authority.”

“He is truly positioned to lead this city for this year and many, many years to come,” he said. “The mark of a leader is not the leader who speaks demonstratively. It is the leader who leads by action.”

Vice Mayor Mary Anne Gibson said that the “things that we value in the community are things that (Huisman) brings.”

“He is a man of impeccable character,” she said. “This is the right time and you are the right person.”

Alderman Brian Ueleke the compensation for Huisman was “fair” and that he did not have an issue with the city providing administrator with a vehicle.

The position of city administrator pays $194,500 annually.

Since his initial appointment as assistant city administrator in 2017, Huisman has played an influential role in shaping Germantown’s success, directing numerous initiatives that helped earn the City the Malcolm Baldrige National Quality Award, the country’s only Presidential award for performance excellence.

Alderman Sherrie Hicks stated that “there is no doubt the quality of work (Huisman) will do” and Alderman Scott Sanders encouraged “open and frank communication.”

Alderman John McCreery said he was impressed with Huisman and added, “this is your day, today.”

“Change is OK,” he noted. “It is good sometimes.”