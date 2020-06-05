City extends curfew

Germantown officials have extended the city’s curfew through the weekend.

“In the interest of public safety and out of an abundance of caution, the City of Germantown is extending its curfew through the weekend.

The curfew will remain in effect from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. on June 4.

On Friday, June 5 and Saturday, June 6, the curfew will go into effect from midnight to 5 a.m. Those traveling to and from work or those experiencing a medical emergency will be exempt from this curfew.

The Germantown Police Department continues to remind residents to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if there is an emergency. In the event of a disturbance that is likely to impact the public, GPD will utilize their social media pages and the City’s website to keep residents informed.”

While some municipalities throughout Shelby County started enforcing temporary nightly curfews this week, others like Collierville and Bartlett have not instituted such a policy.



Curfews are a precaution in response to downtown violence and property damage that followed weekend protests against police brutality.

Collierville Public Information Officer Jennifer Casey said Tuesday that

Mayor Stan Joyner and Chief Dale Lane have “unanimously agreed there is not a need to require a curfew at this time.”



Following an announcement made by the City of Memphis, Germantown is instituting a 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. curfew, which will continue as long as necessary. The curfew, which began on Monday, is being implemented “out of an abundance of caution as there is no credible threat to our community at this time.”



The Memphis curfew is from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. At press time on Tuesday, Memphis had extended the curfew through 6 a.m. June 3 but had not yet indicated whether the restriction is or is not likely to be renewed.



“We will continue the curfew as long as necessary. What this means is if you’re out during these hours, you can be arrested with the exception of essential workers and those experiencing a medical emergency,” said Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland. “We are not requiring businesses to close down. The Order prohibits people from being in the streets or on public property, unless traveling for reasons of employment, health or safety.”



Those traveling to and from work or those experiencing a medical emergency will be exempt from this curfew.



The Germantown Police Department reminds residents to be aware of their surroundings and call 911 if there is an emergency.

GPD will continue to monitor the situation locally.