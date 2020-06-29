City of Germantown addresses viral video of resident’s exchange with demonstrator

Germantown officials released the following statement Monday afternoon regarding a video that is circulating the internet involving a resident and another individual.

It stated that the city will not be participating in any interviews regarding the matter.

Dozens demonstrated outside of Financial Consulting Group in Germantown on Monday.

The protest was in response to a previous demonstration held on Saturday at the intersection of Poplar Ave. and West Street in Germantown.

During Saturday’s rally, a camera phone video was taken by a protester holding a “Black Lives Matter” sign.

The video shows the demonstrator being approached by a man who identifies himself as Lloyd Crawford.

Crawford can be seen handing the protester a business card indicating that he is a partner with Financial Consulting Group.

Crawford tells the male demonstrator to “put the phone down.”

“You’re sitting here in Germantown, Tennessee,” he continues. “Are you from Germantown?”

The demonstrator replies that he lives in East Memphis.

“But you’re sitting here in my town promoting you’re violence,” Crawford said.

Meet Lloyd Crawford. Lloyd has a problem with taxpayers exercising their 1A rights in Germantown. He drove by twice, yelling obscenities & threats. Then this. #blacklivesmatter



Lloyd is a partner @ FCGTN



Below is the city’s statement.

“The City of Germantown is aware of a video circulating the internet involving a resident and another individual.

The First Amendment to the United States Constitution states “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof; or abridging the freedom of speech, or of the press; or the right of the people peaceably to assemble, and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”

Those rights are protected and respected by the City of Germantown.

We also want to be clear – our community is for everyone.

You are welcome.

You are safe.

The City of Germantown takes pride in the diversity of our community.

The way we conduct ourselves professionally and personally means we carry out our duties ethically and with compassion toward the community that we serve.

We treat all people equitably regardless of background, race, religion, political views or orientation.

We expect human decency.

Our workforce is built upon a foundation of positive relationships and mutual trust. There is no room for racism and no room for personal violence in our community.

“The voice of one individual does not represent the voices of the more than 40,000 people who call Germantown their home,” said Mayor Mike Palazzolo. “Our community values a culture of excellence and kindness, and this incident does not reflect who we are as a community.”