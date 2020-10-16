City sees September leap in home sales

Thanks to a massive leap in sales last month, Germantown home sales are now up 8 percent through September.

According to data realeased this week by the Memphis Area Association of Realtors, sales spiked more than 50 percent last month compared to 2019.

The organization recorded 92 sales last month and indicates 701 sales in 2020.

Eleven new home sales have been recorded, which is a 72-percent drop from 2019.

At $360,000, the median sales price in Germantown is the third highest in Shelby County, behind only Collierville ($405,000) and Lakeland ($369,000).

While several local markets saw an increase in September, Germantown’s percentage boost exceeded every other municipality.

To date, sale numbers are only up in Germantown and Lakeland. Sales are down 5 percent countywide.

On average, new houses are selling for $940,000 in the city.