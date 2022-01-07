City to name new assistant attorney

Along with the Germantown Board of Mayor and Aldermen naming Jason Huisman as the new city administrator next week, it will also announce that Josh Whitehead will serve as the city’s assistant attorney.



Whitehead, 46, will serve in the position through Dec. 2022.



He joined the Burch, Porter & Johnson law firm last November after overseeing zoning administration for Memphis since 2010.



He specializes in land use law and has been published in law review and planning journals on the subject. He also operates a blog that features his take on the region’s design, history and architecture.



Nathan Bicks, managing partner at Burch, Porter & Johnson, as well as town attorney for Collierville, called Whitehead a “preeminent authority on land use and zoning law in this part of the world.”

“He’s rooted in Memphis and has a unique set of skills,” he added.