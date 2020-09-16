City to receive second round of funding due to COVID-19

Germantown is one of six suburban municipalities slated to receive a second round of relief funding due to COVID-19.

Shelby County will provide $3.4 million to the suburban municipalities. This will be divided based on population.

Germantown’s share will be $713,300 according to city officials.

These additional funds are part of the original CARES Act and are subject to the same rules and regulations.

The city received its first installment of $1.27 million in late June.

The funds must be spent by December.

In March, Congress passed the CARES Act, which provides payments to states and local governments through the Coronavirus Relief Fund. Shelby County applied for, and received, a payment from the U.S. Department of the Treasury.

The county agreed to share relief funding with municipalities like Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Germantown, Lakeland and Millington through an Interlocal Agreement.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris: “Collaboration between our administration and all of the municipalities has been a massive effort since the start of the Coronavirus pandemic. We must continue to work together to get critical resources to the municipalities so that they can help put our communities on the path to safe recovery. This virus does not recognize the boundaries between our municipalities and neither do our efforts to slow the spread.”

Funds can only be used for “necessary expenditures incurred due to the public health emergency with respect to COVID-19.”

The Shelby County Commission also voted Monday night to approve the second installment.

At just over $3 million, Bartlett has received the most funding so far. With a population of 50,458, Collierville has received the second most funding.

The total figure for municipal grants has been $9.45 million.

Germantown Mayor Mike Palazzolo said, “Since the start of the pandemic the coordination between myself, Mayor Harris and each of the municipal Mayors has been exceptional.

“We are grateful for the partnership and additional relief funding to address the public health emergency in Shelby County,” he added.