City’s medical corridor keeps growing

Germantown’s esteemed medical corridor is slated to continue its growth this year as the Conrad Pearson Clinic seeks site plan approval for a medical office building on nearly seven acres west of Germantown Pkwy. and north of Wolf River Blvd.

The city’s Planning Commission was scheduled to discuss the preliminary plan on Tuesday during its regularly scheduled meeting.

The “largest and most experienced urology group in the Mid-South” will be located on Wolf Trail Cove. It currently has offices on Wolf Park Drive, New Covington Pike and Southaven.

The group’s current office on Wolf Park Drive will be moved to the new location and will be completed in the next five years.

The Planning Commission Subcommittee met on June 16 and questioned the applicant’s request for a waiver to storm water detention requirements.

Germantown annexed the property, which rests on the Wolf River, in 1988 and approved a grading permit for drainage in 1997.

Sarah Goralewski, the city’s Planning Division Manager, noted that the project site is part of an area that has been “organically developed as a designated medical district.”

The 54,322-square-foot building will have a direct pedestrian connection to the Greenway System.