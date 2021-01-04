This holiday season, members of the transportation industry are working hard to deliver countless packages. Truck drivers are responsible for the transportation of goods on the ground within the country. How much do you really know about trucking? Read this list of common myths about trucking companies to find out.

Truck Driving Is a Low-Income Career

Many people believe truck driving is a low paying career. This, however, is not the truth. Truck driving pays similarly to other careers, with the average driver’s pay hovering in the $40,000-55,000 per year range. Like with other careers, the amount a driver is paid depends on the job they’re performing and their years of experience, among other factors.

Drivers Are Overworked

The common misconception that truck drivers are overworked probably comes from the fact that truckers tend to work long hours and be on the road often. Despite long routes, strict laws require trucking companies to give their truckers frequent breaks and enough time for a good night’s sleep.

Truck Drivers Create Unsafe Driving Conditions

Truck drivers are often thought to be unsafe and reckless; people who put safety second when trying to reach a destination quickly. Contrary to that belief, trucking companies train all truckers in road safety practices and take measures to enforce rules. Furthermore, trucking companies have many measures in place to ensure their drivers aren’t under the influence while driving, including registering with a DOT drug and alcohol testing consortium to manage mandatory drug and alcohol tests for drivers. This makes the roads safer, both for truck drivers and others on the road.

Only Men Are Truckers

Many people believe only men can be truckers—but this is an outdated stereotype. It’s true that the trucking industry has been dominated by male drivers, but female drivers are just as capable of operating a truck as men and are often more cautious drivers. Currently, female drivers make up about 6 percent of truckers, but the number continues to increase.

Truck Drivers Have No Time for Family

Because of their long hours and the nature of the job, one common belief is that truck drivers spend very little time at home and have no time for family. On the one hand, it’s true truckers spend more time away from home than people in other careers. However, this isn’t always the case. Many truck drivers work regionally and can come home and spend time with family every few days. Those who work nationally often have longer periods of time on the road but have some extra time between loads they can spend at home with their loved ones.

Trucking Jobs Will Soon Vanish

With the advancement of autonomous driving technology in vehicles, a common assumption is that trucking jobs will soon vanish. Currently, however, the amount of available trucking jobs is on the rise. Even if autonomous driving technology is incorporated into the trucking industry, human drivers will still need to be on duty in the cabs to monitor the technology and keep other drivers safe.

Now that we’ve debunked these common myths about trucking companies, you should have a more accurate picture of the truck driving industry in your mind. If you have a truck driver in your life, thank them for their hard work. Or, if this list has eliminated your reasons for avoiding trucking as a career, learn more about becoming a trucker today.