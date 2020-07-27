Construction to cause Germantown Greenway Trail closures

The section of the Germantown Greenway trail around Nashoba Park will be closed beginning on July 22 until further notice.



Nashoba Park has been designated as a work and staging area for the construction of a new trail section that will run from Nashoba Park (behind the Stern Medical Complex) to the trailhead that is located just east of the intersection of Wolf River Blvd. and Kimbrough Road.

Trail users are encouraged to use an alternate route, as outlined in the attached map.

This route includes the sidewalks along Wolf River Blvd. and Germantown Road.



Trail construction is also taking place east of Cameron Brown Park, near the intersection of Farmington Boulevard and Wolf River Boulevard.

This new section of the Germantown Greenway is expected to be completed in December.



Access to these construction areas is strictly prohibited, as heavy equipment will be in use. During this phase of construction, crews are working to complete three massive bridges.

The City of Germantown appreciates your patience during this time and hopes trail users will be pleased with the trail expansion efforts coming in the late fall.