County mayor recommends $6 million in funding for 6 Shelby cities

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris and Chairman Mark Billingsley announced on Tuesday that they will propose setting aside $6 million in COVID-19 funding to provide relief to 6 Shelby County cities amidst the novel coronavirus pandemic.



The funding is made possible through the $49.9 million in federal CARES Act funding the County received last month. This announcement comes, as local municipalities with populations of less than 500,000 were not able to apply for the Federal CARES Act funding.



The Shelby County cities slated to receive access to a portion of the funding, based on population, are Arlington, Bartlett, Collierville, Lakeland, Germantown, and Millington.



The City of Memphis was previously awarded $113.6 million in COVID-19 relief funding.



Harris will propose that the balance of the COVID-19 relief money is used to fund community assistance programs, expand testing and surveillance capabilities, purchase COVID-19 related equipment needs such as personal protective equipment, and more.



“All of the municipalities in Shelby County will have to make various adjustments in response to this public health emergency,” Harris said. “That’s why we are setting aside a significant sum to account for this important event. This virus does not recognize the boundaries between our municipalities. We have to ensure that all municipalities have the resources they need to slow the spread, keep our residents safe and healthy, and put their communities on the path to recovery.”



Billingsley added, “During these unprecedented times, it is important for leadership across the entire county to come together. This funding will give all municipalities a chance to have the resources they need to keep their residents safe and healthy.”