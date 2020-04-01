COVID-19: Safety Tips for Food Delivery Drivers

The novel coronavirus has put the world on lockdown mode. Schools across the world have closed, and thousands of people are working from home. Restaurants have been profoundly affected by the outbreak because patrons are no longer allowed inside. Thus, restaurants across the globe are relying on delivery services now more than ever. This article will overview safety tips for food delivery drivers during the COVID-19 outbreak. These drivers are doing an honorable service by ensuring people still have access to food.

Keep Everything Clean

Cleanliness is of the utmost importance right now. The entire world is concentrating on eliminating as many germs as possible. Food delivery drivers should focus on accomplishing this task. Since most people aren’t leaving their homes right now, it’s essential to make sure that everything coming into their house is clean. To this end, drivers should wear gloves every time they handle someone’s food. Also, drivers should expertly clean their car’s interior. There may be germs lingering in your vehicle that you’re unaware of. Please, put your customers’ minds at ease by making sure your ride is germ-free.

Practice Social Distancing

A large population of the world is practicing social distancing right now. One of the reasons why food delivery orders are increasing dramatically is because people are trying to stay away from others. Even though food delivery drivers will be moving from place to place, it’s still vital they practice social distancing. For example, leave the customer’s food on their front step. Simply knock on the door and get back into your car before the person answers. You should limit contact with your customers as much as possible. Make sure the person gets the food before you drive off to your next delivery.

Wear Protective Gear

Another safety tip for food delivery drivers during this uncertain time is to wear protective gear. There’s still so much to learn about the coronavirus. Scientists are still determining how the virus spreads and how long it stays on surfaces. Even though there are fewer people outside, food delivery drivers should wear protective gear while they’re working—gloves and a protective mask, if possible. You can never be too safe when it comes to this global pandemic.