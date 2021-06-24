Updating your home doesn’t always mean building an addition or redoing all the wiring. Sometimes updating your home is as simple as rearranging the furniture! If you’re looking to shake things up around the house, check out these creative ways to update your home.

Cabinetry

If you’ve had the same handles on your cabinets for a few years, you’ve probably noticed they don’t look as good as they used to. The shine begins to dull, the color start to fade, and rust can even form. Research online or head down to your local home improvement store and see if you can’t find something you like. Moreover, you can give your cabinets a new paint job. One popular trend right now is to paint your upper and lower cabinets different colors. This can go a long way in terms of making your kitchen feel fresh and new, and it may be the simplest and yet the most creative way to update your home.

Lighting

Throw out your old light fixtures and put up some new ones. Replacing the light fixtures and lampshades throughout your house can really shake up your décor. This gives you a lot of room for experimentation. You can swap them out to better fit your current aesthetic ,or they can be the first step in redesigning your whole space. You can even mess around with different wattages on your bulbs to see how brightly lit you’d like the room to be.

Storage

If you’ve got boxes sitting around waiting for you to take them to the attic, it may be time to rethink your storage. Attic ladders can be flimsy and unsafe to climb while you’re carrying large or heavy boxes. One of the biggest trends in home renovation right now is the attic storage lift. It’s an old technology that’s been updated and innovated to meet modern necessities. It can make hauling things up and down significantly easier, prevent you from dropping items, and save a ton of unnecessary manual labor.

When you’re looking to make updates to your home, don’t think about all the major things you could do; instead, look at all the little things. Cabinetry, lighting, and storage are all aspects you can update quickly and easily to make your home feel new again.