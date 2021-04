Local Scout Pack No. 367 Crossed Over two cub scouts to Troop 270 at the Monday evening Pack meeting. They completed five years of dedication to achieving the scout requirements and adventures. Both scouts will be an asset to their new troop. Pack 367 meets Monday evenings 6:30-7:30 p.m. in Germantown Presbyterian Church. Pack leaders are looking for more elementary students to join. For more information, call Don Eye at 901.494.7496.