Briarcrest Christian School celebrated its 2020 Football Homecoming on Sept. 25. Avery LaRusso was crowned by the 2019 Queen, Addison Toy. PICTURED, from left, Caitlin Sabo, Anna Baccus, Elle Connell, Ella Miller, Queen Avery LaRusso, Jennifer Young, Emmaline Farmer, Olivia Bledsoe, Charlotte Berry and Emma Schuler.