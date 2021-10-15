Devils dominate Tigers on both sides of field

Ten different Arlington players lined up to run the ball against Germantown last week but few were able to gain much ground.

The Tigers fell behind 21-0 in the first quarter and never truly challenged the Red Devils, eventually losing 56-0 at home on Friday.

Despite running 44 plays to Germantown’s 23, Arlington struggled to get much going on either side of the ball and amassing only 50 yards of offense.

Germantown spread the ball around all night, with six players scoring touchdowns.

Quarterback Isaiah Tate only completed four passes on the evening but found the end zone three times. He hooked up with receiver Jamarion Morrow twice for touchdowns and found Rayquon Williams once for another six points.

Germantown running backs Kody Jones and DJ Blake combined for seven carries, 98 yards and three touchdowns.

The game began with Jones running 73 yards for the first points of the game. Kicker Oziel Hernandez completed the extra point. Hernandez completed five extra point kicks in the game and added a field goal.

Germantown’s defense scored next when Malik Young picked off Arlington quarterback Grant Buchanan and the ran the ball in for a touchdown.

Buchanan finished the game with five completions and 18 yards.

After thwarting the Tigers’ offense, Germantown scored again on a 10-yard run from Jones.

The Devils came out strong again in the second quarter, with Tate completing touchdown passes to Williams and Morrow to take a 42-0 lead into the half.

Arlington’s offense struggled to move the ball all night, with running back John Davis gaining just five yards on 19 attempts. Nine other Tigers attempted to run the ball against Germantown’s oftentimes overwhelming defense. Davis also caught two passes for 12 yards.

Arlington’s defense was led by Carter Wood’s two tackles, with Randy Brown and Ethan Ford also chipping in solo tackles.

To begin the second half, Blake ran for a 15-yard touchdown. Less than five minutes later, Germantown’s Kion Threalkill returned an Arlington punt 22 yards for another touchdown.

Arlington (2-6) will play at Houston next Friday night. The Mustangs (4-4) are coming off of a 28-10 loss to rival Collierville.

Germantown (6-2) will host White Station (3-5) next Friday night. The Spartans were blanked 41-0 by Whitehaven last week.

• PICTURED: Arlington High quarterback Grant Buchanan slides with the ball a fraction of a second before he can be tackled by Germantown’s Daquan McGhee. Photo by Kevin Lewter