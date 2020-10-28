Different kind of Race for the Cure

Staff Reports

Where is the 2020 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure going to be held? The answer is, race where you are.

This year’s Race for the Cure to be held Saturday (certified 5k and family fun 1-mile walk) is being presented nationally sponsored by Bank of America with national series sponsor Walgreens.

Under an umbrella of people losing health insurance and a global pandemic, organizers and teams say this year’s event is more important than ever. Several woman have postponed and delayed lifesaving health screenings, such as mammograms.

Money raised from Race for the Cure and other events provides women in our communities with grant funding to get their scheduled breast cancer screenings and treatment.

In 2019, local hospitals like the Baptist Women’s Health Center used Komen funding to provide mammograms and diagnostic screenings for more than 200 women. And since 2013, Baptist has used Komen funding to diagnose 10 cases of breast cancer.

To donate and contribute to the Susan G. Komen 2020 Race for the Cure, visit the store located at 6645 Poplar at the corner of Poplar & Kirby and Carrefour.

Event Day Information

2020 Komen Memphis/Mid-South Virtual Race for the Cure®

Saturday, October 31, 2020

Race Where You Are

For more information, visit komenmemphisms.org