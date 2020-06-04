Sports are competitions in which participants compete through various events or tasks to determine a winner. The winners are based on quantifiable or observable stats, often determined by scores, judge(s), a finish line, and so on. Ultimately, there are many competitive events around the world today. In fact, there are many different types of sports you must know. You might find a new interest or activity that speaks to you.
Ball Sports
Ball sports are some of the most popular sports played today. They are, as the name suggests, played with a ball and your body. They often use the ball only, a stick and ball, or a ball and net. This includes sports such as:
- Baseball
- Basketball
- Football
- Cricket
- Tennis
- Golf
- Handball
- Hockey
- Lacrosse
- Rugby
- Soccer
- Softball
- Volleyball
Strength Sports, Combat Sports, and Martial Arts
Strength sports test the physical ability of participants with heavyweight training. Combat sports and martial arts pit two individuals against each other in some sort of sparring contest. Some of these sports go back thousands of years and were a test of manhood and strength in ancient communities. Strength, combat, and martial arts sports are:
- Bodybuilding
- Boxing
- Fencing
- Judo
- Karate
- Kung Fu
- Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)
- Powerlifting
- Sumo
- Weightlifting
- Wrestling
- Ultimate Fighting
Motorsports
Motorsports feature drivers in various vehicles competing to win first place through the greatest number of laps or longest distance in the least amount of time. Within these categories are many subcategories depending on the type of vehicle, track, race, and terrain. Some common motorsports today:
- Drifting
- Formula Racing
- Auto Racing
- Motorboat Racing
- Motorcycle Racing
Aquatic, Snow, and Ice Sports
These sports pertain to water, ice, and snow elements. Many of these are considered winter sports due to their specific seasonality. Others are year-round activities that only require the proper facilities.
- Swimming
- Ice Hockey
- Rowing
- Diving
- Snowboarding
- Surfing
- Figure Skating
- Skiing
- Kayaking
Extreme Sports
Extreme sports are different sports to know due to their adrenaline-pumping nature. Participants enjoy the limitless feeling regarding the extremity of these events. Typically, participants must not be afraid of—and, ultimately, conquer—heights, fast speeds, or other alarming conditions. Such sports include:
- BASE Jumping
- Bouldering
- Parachuting
- Paragliding
- Skateboarding
- Skydiving
- Climbing
- Mountaineering
Endurance Sports
Lastly, certain activities rely on endurance and stamina. These tend to be longer paced than others, given the distances of the events. Endurance sports can be individual or team-based, but the winners are determined by a first-place finish in the least amount of time. Typical endurance sports include:
- Cycling
- Running
- Triathlons
- Decathlons
- Track and Field (Athletics)
- Mountain Biking
- Gymnastics
- Equestrianism
- Marathoning