Sports are competitions in which participants compete through various events or tasks to determine a winner. The winners are based on quantifiable or observable stats, often determined by scores, judge(s), a finish line, and so on. Ultimately, there are many competitive events around the world today. In fact, there are many different types of sports you must know. You might find a new interest or activity that speaks to you.

Ball Sports

Ball sports are some of the most popular sports played today. They are, as the name suggests, played with a ball and your body. They often use the ball only, a stick and ball, or a ball and net. This includes sports such as:

Baseball

Basketball

Football

Cricket

Tennis

Golf

Handball

Hockey

Lacrosse

Rugby

Soccer

Softball

Volleyball

Strength Sports, Combat Sports, and Martial Arts

Strength sports test the physical ability of participants with heavyweight training. Combat sports and martial arts pit two individuals against each other in some sort of sparring contest. Some of these sports go back thousands of years and were a test of manhood and strength in ancient communities. Strength, combat, and martial arts sports are:

Bodybuilding

Boxing

Fencing

Judo

Karate

Kung Fu

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA)

Powerlifting

Sumo

Weightlifting

Wrestling

Ultimate Fighting

Motorsports

Motorsports feature drivers in various vehicles competing to win first place through the greatest number of laps or longest distance in the least amount of time. Within these categories are many subcategories depending on the type of vehicle, track, race, and terrain. Some common motorsports today:

Drifting

Formula Racing

Auto Racing

Motorboat Racing

Motorcycle Racing

Aquatic, Snow, and Ice Sports

These sports pertain to water, ice, and snow elements. Many of these are considered winter sports due to their specific seasonality. Others are year-round activities that only require the proper facilities.

Swimming

Ice Hockey

Rowing

Diving

Snowboarding

Surfing

Figure Skating

Skiing

Kayaking

Extreme Sports

Extreme sports are different sports to know due to their adrenaline-pumping nature. Participants enjoy the limitless feeling regarding the extremity of these events. Typically, participants must not be afraid of—and, ultimately, conquer—heights, fast speeds, or other alarming conditions. Such sports include:

BASE Jumping

Bouldering

Parachuting

Paragliding

Skateboarding

Skydiving

Climbing

Mountaineering

Endurance Sports

Lastly, certain activities rely on endurance and stamina. These tend to be longer paced than others, given the distances of the events. Endurance sports can be individual or team-based, but the winners are determined by a first-place finish in the least amount of time. Typical endurance sports include: