Dogwood Elementary School kindergartens decided to celebrate Cozy Day on the coldest week of winter so far! Kids dressed in their coziest sweaters, sweats, and hats to study their phonics lessons. They did many fun activities all while learning the difference in the c and k phonics rule and even ended the day all wrapped in blankets watching the movie Snowy Day. “My favorite part of cozy day was eating Oreos and milk with my friends” said Lily Jane Martens.