Donation made on behalf of fallen K-9 officer

The Germantown First Responders Scholarship Fund presented Officer Sam Henderson and the Germantown Police Department a plaque in memoriam of K-9 Officer Jinx this morning at Germantown City Hall with approximately twenty officers in attendance.

On April 13, the Germantown Police Department sadly announced the passing of K9 Officer Jinx due to a sudden neurological illness. K9 Jinx was a “dual purpose” K9 and faithfully served the police department for three years alongside her handler, Officer Sam Henderson. Jinx was a valuable asset to the Germantown Police Department, the City and surrounding communities.

The First Responders Scholarship Fund had purchased a ballistic vest for Jinx last year when it noticed she did not have one. Fund President Jim Carney, said “her crossing the Rainbow Bridge came far too early.”

Carney also noted that “K-9 Officers are just like any other officer, and become not only a valued part of the police department but also a partner, friend and companion to the handler.”

This week (May 9-15) is National Police Week, a week that the Nation honors and pays special recognition to those law enforcement officers who have lost their lives in the line of duty for the safety and protection of others.

Fund board member Scott Sanders commented that “although Jinx’s death was not considered a line of duty death, that it was an appropriate time to present the plaque in memory of Jinx, and we are hopeful it expresses our deep admiration and appreciation for our Germantown Police Officers.”

The Germantown First Responders Scholarship Fund is a non-profit organization that helps raise funds to provide $2,000 scholarships to help children of Germantown First Responders seeking higher education.

They have awarded thirteen scholarships since inception. Members of it’s board are founders Jim Carney, his wife Janine Carney, Dr. Chip Linebarier, Mark McBryde, Scott Sanders, and David Waldrop. If you are interested in supporting the Germantown First Responders Scholarship Fund, an IRS approved 501 (c) (3), donations can be sent to 2095 Exeter Road, Suite 80-197, Germantown, TN 38138.