Dumpster Day set for Saturday

Germantown’s Amnesty Dumpster and Recycling Day will take place on April 17, from 7:30 a.m. to noon.

Material will be collected at the Public Services complex, 7700 Southern Ave. and Johnson Road Park, 2950 Johnson Road.

Amnesty Dumpster Day gives Germantown residents a chance to get rid of unwanted bulky items not picked up by sanitation service providers.

Items accepted at both locations include building materials, fencing or wire, steel poles, tires without rims, concrete, dirt, rocks, lawn mowers, bikes, grills and propane grill tanks.

These items can be taken to either location.

At the Johnson Road Park location only, residents may bring up to three bankers boxes of personal documents to be shredded and recycled. Computers, monitors, stereos and other electronic items will be collected for recycling by S3 Recycling Solutions.

Microwave ovens and light bulbs are not accepted. In addition, paint, chemicals or hazardous waste will not be accepted.

Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, new guidelines have been put in place.

For dumpster drop-off, residents must remain in their vehicles. Material will be unloaded by crews from the trunk or rear of the vehicle.

No material will be removed from the passenger compartment.

For electronics and shredding drop-off, residents must unload their own materials and masks are REQUIRED. Workers will also maintain social distancing.

As always, proof of Germantown residency is required and only homeowner-generated materials will be accepted. Amnesty Dumpster Day is sponsored by the City of Germantown and the Environmental Commission. For more information, call (901) 757-7263.