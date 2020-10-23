Early Voting in Germantown

A record setting number of Tennesseans hit the polls early last week and Germantown was no different. As of the close of polls on Oct. 15, the second day of early voting in Tennessee, 453,858 voters had cast their ballots for the Nov. 3 State and Federal General election. “Over 10 percent of Tennessee voters have already voted, and this high turnout demonstrates the public’s confidence in Tennessee’s electoral process,” said Secretary of State Tre Hargett. Early voting for the state and federal general election runs Monday to Saturday until Oct. 29. “Our office and election commissions across Tennessee have been preparing for this election and specifically the new challenges of running a safe election during COVID-19 since March,” said Coordinator of Elections Mark Goins. “It is because of their hard work and diligent planning that we are seeing voters have a smooth voting experience.” PICTURED: Voters lined up at Compassion Church on Houston Levee last week. The church is one of 26 locations in Shelby County that is open for early voting.

Photo by Ruth Goodman