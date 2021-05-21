Education Commission, Library Board members sought

Germantown residents interested in serving on the Education Commission or the Library Board can apply now for appointments which begin July 1.

Residents who are currently serving on a commission and wish to re-apply are instructed to use the automated link that was emailed at the beginning of last month. Residents, who are first-time applicants, may apply online at Germantown-TN.gov/Commissions.

This digital process helps to reduce lost, misdirected and incomplete applications while ensuring accuracy of information. Paper applications are no longer accepted. The application period will end on Friday, June 11. The Board of Mayor and Aldermen will appoint commission and board members on June 28.

Education Commission is accepting applications for 12 positions, in which members serve one-year appointments.

The Education Commission studies educational issues of general community interest. Commission members award a Teacher of the Month and Youth Excellence winner each month during the school year.

Battle of the Brains, a math and science competition for students from Germantown and Houston High Schools, and the annual Education Celebration are also managed by the commission.

Library Board is accepting applications for one open seat, in which members serve staggered three-year appointments.

The Library Board directs affairs of the Germantown Community Library; including appointing a Library Director, accepting donations and bequests to be used for library purposes, recommend to the Board of Mayor and Aldermen rules and regulations applicable to the operation of the library and shall generally have all necessary power and authority to manage such library.

For additional information, contact City Clerk Michele Betty, at MBetty@Germantown-TN.gov or 757-7251.