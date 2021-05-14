Electromagnetic Frequencies: Are They Dangerous?

As we surround ourselves with more technology, we inevitably bring ourselves into contact with more electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs). If you’ve been wondering, “Are electromagnetic frequencies dangerous?” you’re not alone. As we integrate more cellphones, power lines, and medical devices into our lives, we invite more of these frequencies to pass through our bodies. You protect yourself from the X-ray at the dentist, but not when you microwave your lunch. Read on to find out if all EMFs are dangerous.

Understand Electromagnetic Frequencies

The simplest explanation of electromagnetic frequencies (EMFs) is that they are the energies produced when accelerating electric charges. Energy moves in waves, often described as frequencies, since not all charges produce the same type of wavelength. These energies exist in our natural universe, interacting with us daily. Different types of EMFs include:

Microwaves

Infrared

Radio waves

Light

Ultraviolet

Gamma rays

X-rays

Know the Different Types of EMF Exposure

There are two types of EMF exposure, and they come from different sources. The kind that doctors and medical technicians protect you and themselves from is called ionizing radiation and comes from X-rays and ultraviolet. You don’t need to protect yourself around low-level radiation—or non-ionizing radiation—which comes from common items such as:

Cellphones

Microwaves

Computers

Wi-Fi routers

Power lines

MRIs

The Danger of EMFs

Many people wonder if electromagnetic frequencies are dangerous. Most research concludes that non-ionizing EMFs pass through your body without causing you harm. Any evidence of links between cell phone use and cancer are weak. Understand that 5G is also a low-radiation frequency like 4G that is not dangerous to your health. While the risk of harm when exposed to non-ionizing radiation is low, exposure to ionizing EMFs can be dangerous if you are exposed over a long period of time.

Symptoms of EMF Exposure

High EMF exposure can cause damage to your cells, resulting in cancer. Radiation exposure can also affect the body’s nervous system function. If you are exposed to EMF radiation, you may begin to experience symptoms such as:

Insomnia

Nausea

Depression

Dizziness

Irritability

Headaches

Skin burning and tingling

Memory and concentration problems

Loss of appetite

Most people do not have to worry about radiation poisoning. If you run a business that operates radiation equipment, you should know the steps to take to keep you, your staff, and your clients safe. When it comes to general appliances and devices, you don’t need protection because your body can handle the frequencies.