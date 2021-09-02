With all the supplies you need for camping, what you’re going to eat might be an afterthought. But, really, what are you going to eat?

You don’t want to end up stuck in the middle of nowhere and realize that you forgot to pack a can opener when all you have is canned food—or worse, that you didn’t bring enough food in the first place.

Before your next excursion into the woods, take some time to think about the easiest way to feed yourself, and make sure you bring along these essential foods for your next camping trip.

Beef Jerky

If you want something that will fill you up with no effort whatsoever after an exhausting day of hiking, bring some beef jerky with you. Beef jerky is full of protein and minerals, and the high salt content can help replenish the electrolytes you sweated off—if you drink plenty of water with it. Jerky is surprisingly tasty, too: several different types and flavors of jerky exist to keep your taste buds happy.

Instant Cup of Noodles

What’s easier than boiling water? Almost nothing. If you have room in your pack for a pot, bring along some cups of instant noodles, like ramen or mac and cheese. It’s the perfect dinner when you’re tired and ready for bed.

Instant Coffee

Don’t forget coffee if you’re a habitual coffee drinker. Instant coffee, tea bags, and powdered juices will reduce litter at your campsite and use minimal space in your pack and your car. All you need is a mug or reusable bottle.

Sandwiches

Sandwiches are an easy item you can make beforehand. Peanut butter and jelly or any meat-and-cheese combo will do. Wrap them in cellophane or reusable sandwich bags, and stash them in your cooler for easy lunches during your trip.

S’mores

If you’re planning to light a campfire, you better have supplies for s’mores. That’s a camping must-have! There’s nothing like the sticky sweetness of a smoky s’more before you snuggle into your sleeping bag.

Fruit

Spring and summer offer quite a bit of seasonal fresh fruit, and it would be a shame to miss out on them while you’re spending time in nature. Pre-cut the fruit or bring varieties like peaches and bananas that don’t require cutting.

Bagels

Bagels are incredibly portable, and they’ll give you a ton of carbohydrates to start your day off right. Be sure to pack cream cheese and any other toppings you like in your cooler.

With a little planning and preparation, you can spend your days fishing and hiking with a full belly. Make your next journey into the wilderness successful; don’t forget these essential foods for your next camping trip!