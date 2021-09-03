There’s a seemingly endless amount of choices when it comes to buying new appliances. Figuring out which one to choose, when to replace your old machines, and what other preparations you need to make can be a real chore. For anyone who finds themselves in this position, here are some essential tips for buying new appliances.

Measure and Measure Again

The last thing you want is to bring home a new washer and dryer and realize you don’t have the space for them. Knowing and understanding how much room you can fill and how much space you need to leave free for ventilation, electrical components, or other considerations will save you lots of time and help you avoid headaches. You should also measure doorways, hallways, and other passageways that you need to fit each appliance through before you set them up.

Know When To Replace Appliances

Before you go out and buy new appliances, be sure your old ones are ready for replacement. If they’re not displaying immediate problems, you may be uncertain about when to replace products, such as wall ovens, refrigerators, or coffee machines. Try checking the owner’s manuals and online resources to determine when you should replace each device.

Set a Budget

Many of the products you need to will be higher ticket items, so you should know right away how much you’re willing to spend. Sure, that smartphone-compatible smart refrigerator may call out to you on the showroom floor. But it might also be wildly out of your price range and have bells and whistles you don’t even need. Once you have a budget set in place, you can narrow down your options to find the right appliance to fit your needs.

Check Reviews

There are hundreds of options out there to choose from, so you should make sure you’re doing plenty of research and reading customer reviews. While a review isn’t necessarily the be-all and end-all of a product’s quality, seeing enough negative ones can reveal when a product is terrible. Sites like Consumer Reports can also give you professional reviews of products that can help you decide.

Know What You’re Looking For

Keep in mind what you need from each appliance. For example, if you have a large family, you may need a fridge with an equally large capacity. If you’re a young, single professional, you may want a coffee maker you can program from your phone. Some features will be more important than others, so you should write a list of the least to most essential options you’re looking for.

Hopefully, these essential tips for buying new appliances will help you pick a great new machine for your home. You can sit back and relax without having to stress out about choosing the right refrigerator or having to decide on the best dishwasher.