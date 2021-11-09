Betta fish make for wonderful pets because they’re highly curious and easy to bond with. While it’s true that bettas aren’t as high maintenance as other animals, there are still a few things owners need to know to look after them properly. Read on to explore essential tips for taking care of betta fish.

Watch Their Diet

Bettas flourish on a diversified diet of fish meal pellets or flakes, frozen or freeze-dried bloodworms, and the occasional treat of live brine shrimp. You should focus on feeding them two to four pellets once or twice a day or small quantities of live food at the same rate. Overfeeding can cause potentially fatal health problems and chemical imbalances in the environment, so you need to scoop out leftovers right away.

Give Them Plenty of Room

It’s a myth that bettas can thrive in tiny little tanks like vases and small cubes. You need to ensure you’re setting up the right environment for your bettas by choosing an aquarium with a filter and holds at least three gallons of water. The larger the aquarium, the easier it’ll be to clean and maintain and the healthier your fish will be.

Pay Attention to Their Internal Environment

In the wild, bettas live in stagnant water in tropical locations. This should reflect your tank setup, as your aquarium shouldn’t create waves in the water. Try to keep the temperature between 75° and 82° Fahrenheit and the pH balance between 6.8 and 7.

They’re Incredibly Curious

Betta fish love to interact with their environment and are naturally curious swimmers. Place aquarium-friendly live plants or betta-safe fake ones on the bottom for them. You can also include some of your favorite decorations to add to their environment, so they don’t get bored.

While many people believe you can be incredibly hands-off when it comes to your bettas, this simply isn’t true. Using these essential tips for taking care of betta fish, you’ll find that your new pets will stay healthier and happier. You may even start to notice that your fish will recognize and begin to bond with you.